Home / Lucknow / 2 men held for trying to convert woman: Police

2 men held for trying to convert woman: Police

Superintendent of police, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said, "Police arrested one Mohsin and Sadiq for kidnapping. The duo is also accused of trying to force the woman to convert to another religion. The woman has been found and the two men have been sent to jail."

lucknow Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
They were arrested a day after family members of the woman alleged that she was abducted by some men who wanted to forcibly convert her to another religion for marriage, police said.
They were arrested a day after family members of the woman alleged that she was abducted by some men who wanted to forcibly convert her to another religion for marriage, police said.
         

Two men were arrested under the Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law for allegedly abducting and trying to convert a 21-year-old woman in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, the police said.

They were arrested a day after family members of the woman alleged that she was abducted by some men who wanted to forcibly convert her to another religion for marriage, police said.

Superintendent of police, Shahjahanpur, S Anand said, “Police arrested one Mohsin and Sadiq for kidnapping. The duo is also accused of trying to force the woman to convert to another religion. The woman has been found and the two men have been sent to jail.”

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the woman’s family members on Saturday, according to the officer. The woman, according to the police, worked at a brick kiln at Baslia village under the Katra police station limits and she was allegedly abducted by the accused on Saturday.

Police have booked the two men under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Police sent the woman for a medical examination. She will be produced before a magistrate on Monday.

The recently promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance nullifies marriages if they are carried out for the sole purpose of religious conversion.

The state government had on November 24 approved the draft ordinance, which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years for violators.

