Home / Lucknow / 29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of UP

29 killed in hailstorm, rains in 15 districts of UP

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed district magistrates to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to their families.

lucknow Updated: May 11, 2020 07:37 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
At least 38 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by the rains and hailstorm.(Parveen Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image )
         

At least 29 people were killed across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh after rains and hailstorm lashed several parts of the state on Sunday, officials said.

Four people were killed in Kasganj, three each in Sitapur, Bulandshahr and Badaun, two each in Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Ballia, Pilibhit, Kannauj and Hardoi and one each in Lucknow, Fatehpur, Amethi and Aligarh.

At least 38 districts of the state have been affected by the rains and hailstorm.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed district magistrates to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to their families.

Adityanath also asked officials to make arrangements for proper treatment of those injured. He has directed officials to make an assessment of loss to human life, animals and property.

The weather department in Lucknow on Sunday issued a warning that thunderstorm, dust storm, lightning, hail storm accompanied by squall (up to 50-60 kmph) were very likely at a few places in the state.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35.9°C, which was 3.3 degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature stood at 25.6°C, 1.5 degrees above normal.

