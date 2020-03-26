e-paper
3,000 more booked for lockdown violation in UP

lucknow Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:44 IST
The state police on Thursday registered 852 FIRs against nearly 3000 people for violation of the lockdown imposed in view of Covid-19, a senior police officer said.

The violators were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobeying government order across the state, the officer said.

“With Thursday’s count, 2941 FIRs pertaining to lockdown violation have been registered against nearly 9000 people since Monday, when the lockdown was first imposed in the state,” said the senior police official, who is posted at the director general of police headquarters in Lucknow.

After a 14-hour Janta Curfew, which was observed on March 22 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, a lockdown was imposed on 16 districts of the state from March 23 to 25. Later, the prime minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 and will remain in force till April 14.

Besides, 2782 vehicles were seized during checking at police barriers on Thursday. With this, the number of vehicles seized in four days has gone up to 6461.

The official said 149 new barriers were put up on Thursday to restrict vehicular movement. A total of 6193 barriers were put up across the state in the past four days, he added.

He said 32,2460 vehicles were checked at these barriers and 6461 vehicles were seized while 76241 commuters were challened for unnecessarily venturing out on the roads in past four days. He said ₹ 55.5 lakh (₹5.5 million) fine was collected on Thursday alone. With this, the total fine collected in the past four days has gone up to ₹ 1.56 core (₹ 15.6 million).

In consonance with director general of police Hitesh Chandra Awasthy’s directives, the state police personnel have intensified patrolling on main roads, as well as on interior roads.

