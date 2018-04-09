3 booked for caste related hate posts on social media, vigil up in Agra

The police on Sunday stepped up vigil in the city and registered cases against three persons for caste related hate posts on social media. They warned of more such action and also asked group administrators not to allow such messages on whatsapp groups.

“Two of these cases were registered at Hari Parvat police station – one against Jitendra Kushwaha for his hate messages on whatsapp group and the other against Arun Chaudhary for objectionable messages on facebook. Another accused Sonu Pandit has been booked at Sadar police station for his comment on facebook,” said the media cell of SSP (Agra) office.

There has been a spree of hate posts after the Dalit protests during Bharat Bandh on April 2. Besides, some messages on social media warned of a protest on April 10, if the district administration failed to take action against those involved in violence during the bandh.

To recall, the Savarn/OBC Morcha had warned of a protest march on April 10, if the Agra administration failed to take action against those involved in violence during the bandh on April 2.

However, additional district magistrate (city) KP Singh claimed that the said call had been withdrawn after the morcha leaders were convinced about the action taken.

“Office-bearers of ‘Savarn/OBC Morcha’ have called off their protest march in view of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Act and in the light of measures taken to nab accused of April 2 violence,” claimed ADM (city) KP Singh.

The ADM (city) informed that 24 cases had been registered with regard to the violence on April 2 and 29 people were arrested.

Meanwhile, police stepped up vigil and took out a flag march with the Rapid Action Force in sensitive localities of Agra on Saturday night. People were urged not to post hate messages on social media.