e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

3 held for eatery owner’s murder

lucknow Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of eatery owner Deepu Verma,35, who was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals in Sadar locality on September 21. Probe revealed that the deceased as well as one of the accused were involved in cannabis trade.

The three accused, identified as Dilip Kumar, 48, Rajeev Ranjan Shrivastava, 21 and Adarsh Kumar Shrivastava, 20, were arrested from Cantt on Thursday night. Ranjan is a BSc third year student in Gonda. Police had intelligence input that accused were coming to collect the money from Dilip and return his gun.

SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said that Deepu who ran an eatery in Sadar was involved in drug trade with Dilip Kumar. “During interrogation, Kumar conceded that Deepu was asking for Rs. 20, 000 per month or partnership in the drug trade,” he said.

To get rid of his increasing demands, Dilip decided to kill Deepu and talked to his friend Rajeev Ranjan Shrivastava. Rajeev agreed to kill Deepu for Rs. 50, 000.

Dilip also told the police that he gave a .32 bore pistol (illegal weapon) and cartridges to Rajeev. On September 21 night, Rajeev and his friend Adarsh went to Deepu’s eatery and opened fire. “Deepu was shot by Rajeev Ranjan Shrivastava,” Naithani added.

After the incident, police recorded statements of around 50 people and also scanned CCTV footage. CCTV footage suggested that assailants were riding a red bike with ‘X’ mark on its oil tank. During investigation, cops came to know that such a bike was used by Dilip’s friend. When police investigated Dilip’s background, they came to know about the drug trade link between Dilip and the deceased.

 

 

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:58 IST

top news
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Security beefed up in Punjab districts following terror alert
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Cellphone curbs in Kashmir may be relaxed in phases
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
Air may be ‘very poor’ by Sunday in the national capital
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
India may restrict imports of palm oil, other goods from Malaysia: Report
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Good green policies make for good politics: Arvind Kejriwal
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
Lalitha Jewellery heist: Mastermind S Murugan surrenders in Bengaluru
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
WATCH: Kohli’s reaction on Rabada’s misfield will leave you in splits!
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Can’t just damn GST, give solutions for better compliance’: Nirmala Sitharaman
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T ProOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News