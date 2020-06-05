9, including 2 kids, killed as SUV collides with truck in UP’s Pratapgarh

lucknow

Nine people from the same family, including two children, were killed and another was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district early on Friday, police said.

Abhishek Singh, Pratapgarh’s superintendent of police, said the accident took place at around 5.30am near Wazidpur village under the limits of Nawabganj police station. All the nine people died on the spot, he added.

Singh said the victims were on their way to Bhojpur in Bihar from Rajasthan and that their identity is yet to be ascertained.

One of the injured has been rushed to the state capital of Lucknow for treatment, he added.

Police had to use gas cutters to cut open the SUV to extract the bodies and rescue the injured with the help of locals.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed shock and sadness over the accident and ordered immediate and proper treatment of the injured.

Caption: The badly mangled remains of the SUV is seen after the accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh’s district. Nine people were killed on the spot after the SUV rammed into a truck