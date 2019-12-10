9th liver transplant surgery performed at KGMU

lucknow

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 22:28 IST

Doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, conducted the 9th liver transplant at the hospital on Tuesday.

The transplant was performed on a 47-year-old man suffering from chronic liver disease and the liver was donated by his 30-year-old sister-in-law, said doctors.

“The surgery started at 7 am and was completed by late evening. Both the donor and the recipient are doing fine at present,” said the doctors in a press statement.

Since April this year, KGMU has conducted nine liver transplant operations of which two were cadaveric (in which the organ is obtained from a brain-dead patient after consent from his / her family).