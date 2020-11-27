e-paper
Home / Lucknow / AAP alleges UP managing Covid data, patients from state running to Delhi

AAP alleges UP managing Covid data, patients from state running to Delhi

AAP’s attack on Yodi Adityanath government comes as party readies itself to fight the panchayat polls in the state.

lucknow Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 08:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is party’s UP in-charge.
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh is party's UP in-charge. (Sanjeev Verma)
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attacked Yogi Adityanath government over its handling of Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday while lauding Delhi government’s model for disease containment.

“The government’s model of controlling the coronavirus is nothing but a data management model,” said Sanjay Singh in a press statement issued here.

Singh is also Uttar Pradesh in charge of the party.

Singh lauded the Delhi government’s model of combating corona pandemic and claimed it was done through aggressive testing, tracing and successful home isolation.

Singh alleged that in Uttar Pradesh, corona tests were not being conducted and the health system had completely failed.

“Residents of Ghaziabad, Noida and other adjacent places are coming to Delhi for testing and for treatment of Covid-19,” he said.

Sabhajeet Singh, state president of AAP, accused the state government of failing to check increasing incidents of crime against women across the state.

“On a routine basis, crimes against women are being reported from all over the state. The BJP government has failed to check these incidents,” Sabhajeet Singh told newsmen.

AAP has decided to contest all seats in forthcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

