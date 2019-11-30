Acupuncture can reduce drug consumption: Doctor

lucknow

Nov 30, 2019

Acupuncture not only helped in pain management but could also prove beneficial for people suffering from diabetes, breathing disorders and drug addiction among other ailments, said Dr Debasis Bakshi, member, Apex Committee of Acupuncture, at an event in Lucknow on Saturday.

Dr Bakshi, who was in the city to attend a symposium on acupuncture, said, “The role of acupuncture has not been understood correctly. The fact is it can reduce drug consumption by treating different health problems.”

He said acupuncture was the second largest therapy being used in the world after allopathy.

“In the USA, people spend a lot on acupuncture treatment despite the fact that insurance companies do not reimburse this expense. This is because people find acupuncture a good treatment option,” said Dr Bakshi.

He said the first state in India to recognise acupuncture as a treatment technique was West Bengal. “This was in 1996. The government of India has also given it the status of therapy, which means an acupuncturist can work under a physician,” said Dr Bakshi.

He said there was now a demand that acupuncture be given the status of an independent treatment stream.

“Five-year degree and three-year diploma courses should be run at acupuncture colleges to make this a complete system of treatment and ensure that it is available to people in the correct manner,” said the doctor.

The Apex Committee of Acupuncture has met several times with just one meeting pending. “After this final meeting, the government will be submitted a report on ways to introduce acupuncture treatment to the masses,” said Dr Bakshi.

Dr Anurag Dixit, another participant at the programme, said, “Introducing acupuncture in wellness centres is one of the ways in which people can benefit from it. In this way, they can also get the benefit of preventive acupuncture.”

BENEFICIAL FOR HIV/AIDS PATIENTS?

Experts at the programme said that acupuncture raised the body’s immunity and was, therefore, useful for people living with HIV/AIDS infection.

“Acupuncture raises immunity. So, patients of HIV/AIDS can benefit as they constantly suffer due to poor immunity,” said Dr Anurag Dixit.

Talking about the general fear that acupuncture could lead to one contracting infections, the doctor said that it was a myth. “All needles used in the acupuncture technique are disposable, so there is no risk of getting an infection,” he said.