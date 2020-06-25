e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Adityanath directs officials to provide registration facility to migrant workers through mobile apps

Adityanath directs officials to provide registration facility to migrant workers through mobile apps

Adityanath directed that the integrated mechanism should be developed for employment and self-employment of youth, labourers and workers, a statement said.

lucknow Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remark during a presentation in Lucknow on mobile applications -- ‘Aabhaa-Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Seva Mitr’ -- and ‘Rojgaar Junction’ portal.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remark during a presentation in Lucknow on mobile applications -- ‘Aabhaa-Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Seva Mitr’ -- and ‘Rojgaar Junction’ portal.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said registration facility through mobile applications should be provided to the migrant labourers who have returned to the state.

The chief minister made the remark during a presentation here on mobile applications -- ‘Aabhaa-Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Seva Mitr’ -- and ‘Rojgaar Junction’ portal, a statement said.

Adityanath directed that the integrated mechanism should be developed for employment and self-employment of youth, labourers and workers, it said.

“The apps and the portal should have provision for registration of migrant labourers, who have returned from other states,” he said.

Additional chief secretary, vocation education and skill development, S Radha Chauhan said the applications have provision of skill mapping, and training of workers.

The labourers have option of getting trained in 50 trades, he said. Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, Kunal Silku said along with registration of labourers, verification of the labourers will also be done through the mobile applications.

tags
top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In