Adityanath govt hopes NRI convention in Kashi will help attract investment

The Yogi Adityanath government is likely to step up efforts to attract more non-resident Indians (NRIs) with Uttar Pradesh (UP) roots to the fourth UP Pravasi Divas-2019 in Varanasi, officials indicated. The government wants to make optimum use of the opportunity to attract investment in the long run.

The UP Pravasi Divas will be held on the first day of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention being organised in Varanasi from January 21 to 23, 2019. While the UP Pravasi Divas is a state government event, it is the centre that organises the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This is the first time that the two have been scheduled together.

The UP Pravasi Divas will be held on the first day on January 21, the same day on which the youth component of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is slated to be organised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi on January 22. Uttar Pradesh is the partner-state in the PBD convention that the ministry for external affairs is organising in Varanasi. The Yogi government also wants to connect with more non-resident Indians (NRIS), who long to renew the bond with their roots in UP.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the UP Pravasi Divas programmes along with union ministers and others.

The 15th PBD is evoking an encouraging response already. About 7,000 Non Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) are expected to attend the convention on Role of Indian Diaspora In Building New India and reconnect with their roots and celebrate achievements.

Many of them are preferring the home stay option vis-à-vis hotel accommodation at the temple town.

The state government wants those belonging to UP have active participation at the state’s event by registering well in time.

“As many NRIs may like to register at the convention through the external affairs ministry’s website, the state government will connect the UP NRI department’s website with the 15th PBD convention website. The registration is open till November 15,” said principal secretary, industry Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The state government hopes more registrations will take place once the two websites of the UP NRI department and the 15th PBD convention are connected online. The UP government had set up a separate NRI department to connect with the state’s ‘pravasis’ during the previous regime. The state government had also begun holding UP NRI Day. It has honoured NRIs belonging to the state and will do so again by giving the UP Apravasi Bharatiya Ratna Puruskar to achievers at the UP Pravasi Divas. About 1825 NRIs from the state are already registered with the UP NRI department’s portal.

So far, 12 registrations have been made for UP’s NRI Ratna awards. As many as 706 have applied for the UP NRI cards that the state government provides to the NRIs having roots in the state.

