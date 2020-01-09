Advocate stabbed to death in Lucknow; one person arrested

lucknow

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 12:20 IST

A 32-year-old advocate was stabbed to death by unknown attackers late on Tuesday night, police said.

One person had been taken into custody for the murder, they said.

Following the murder, Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra, who had been vocal on UP’s law and order situation, in a tweet once again hit out at the state government.

SSP of Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani said Shishir Tripathi, an advocate, was murdered at around 11:45 pm on Tuesday night.

He said an FIR had been lodged against five men and four teams formed to identify and arrest those involved.

The SSP said station house officer (SHO) of Krishna Nagar police station Pradeep Kumar had been suspended for his delayed response in the matter.

According to a complaint submitted to police by the elder brother of the deceased, the attackers had called Shishir to Murdia area. Based on the complaint, police have lodged an FIR of murder against Upendra Tiwari aka Monu, Vinayak Thakur, Dheeraj Kumar, Mustafa and Shubham Yadav at Krishna Nagar police station. Police managed to arrest Vinayak Thakur by Wednesday evening.

“The accused surrounded Tripathi and started attacking him with sharp edged weapons. They later stabbed him, which resulted in his death,” said Anurag Dixit, also an advocate who knew Tripathi.

Tripathi’s family informed the police that two of the five accused lived close to their house and had rivalry with Tripathi. “The accused had an altercation with Tripathi at around 8 pm on Tuesday night after which he called the police. The police team that reached the spot failed to act against the accused, who murdered Shishir a few hours later,” Dixit alleged.

A group of lawyers staged protest against the police inaction in the matter. The advocates raised slogans and demanded swift police investigation into the matter. They later took Shishir’s body to Collectorate demanding monetary compensation of ₹1 cr and a government job to Tripathi’s kin.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav met the protesting lawyers and extended his support. Following the protest, the Lucknow district magistrate Kailash Prakash announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh to Tripathi’s family.

Congress leader Jitin Prasada also visited Tripathi’s house and expressed his condolences.

Shihir Tripathi started practice as an advocate three years ago at civil court in Lucknow. He lived with his parents and four brothers at their house in Krishna Nagar.

Adesh Kumar Singh, president of Central Bar Association Lucknow said, “The murder is reflection of law and order situation in Lucknow. The bar association will continue its protest till the accused are arrested.”