Agra farmer earns Rs 490 from potato crop, sends it to PM Modi in protest

An Agra-based farmer, who could save a mere Rs 490 after selling 19 tonnes of his potato crop, has sent the entire amount to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by money order as a protest.

Pradeep Sharma, the farmer from Nagla Nathu village in Agra’s Baroli Aheer area, also alleged corruption in the agriculture department with regard to the crop insurance.

“I have been facing losses year after year (for four years) while growing potatoes. I had to seek permission for euthanasia from the President and the Prime Minister in July, but there was no result,” Sharma said after sending the money order on Tuesday.

He showed the receipt obtained from the postal department after sending Rs 490 through money order to the Prime Minister.

“The central government has promised to enhance income of farmers by 1.5 times, but corruption in the agriculture department has foiled all the plans for welfare of farmers who are deprived of insurance claims,” he alleged.

Sharma said a huge amount was deducted at the time of payment of agriculture insurance amount to him in the past.

“I wrote to all possible levels and met the deputy chief minister four times, but officials of the agriculture department are not prepared to mend their corrupt practices, despite even the district magistrate asking them to change their (style of) working,” Sharma said.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 21:05 IST