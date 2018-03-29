Agra: Policeman suspended for allegedly slapping NRI

A senior sub-inspector posted at Sadar police station Agra was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly slapping a non-resident Indian (NRI) from Australia on February 18. A press note issued by the media cell of the SSP Agra office read: “Senior sub-inspector Akhilesh Dixit has been suspended by SSP Agra for misbehaving with NRI Avdesh Kumar who had gone to Sadar police station to know the status of the case filed by his mother.”

Kumar’s mother Rameshwari Devi, resident of Rajpur in Agra, had filed a fraud and cheating case in December 2017. “However, not much progress was made in all this time,” said Kumar who works in Sydney.

He said the SSI asked him to sit on the floor and slapped him when he tried explaining the facts of his case.

“On February 16, I met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and directions were issued to SSP Agra Amit Kumar Pathak to act on my mother’s complaint,” Kumar told HT.

“I met the SSP and he was very courteous. However, when I met SSI Akhilesh Dixit, it was a nightmare for me. He treated me as if I was an accused. When I tried explaining my case, he lost his cool and slapped me,” alleged Kumar.

“It was very insulting. I narrated the matter to the SSP who called the SSI and suspended him after coming to know of his misbehaviour towards me. I am thankful to the SSP for his stand,” said the NRI.

Senior superintendent of police Amit Kumar Pathak has been in news for taking tough action against police officials and personnel found involved in unethical activities.

On Tuesday, he also suspended two other policemen -- RI Saudan Singh and constable Bankey Lal -- after finding the toilets at police lines in a shabby state.