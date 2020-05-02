e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Agra tally crosses 500 mark, 39 hotspots identified

Agra tally crosses 500 mark, 39 hotspots identified

With 30 more positive cases of Covid-19, the tally grew to 526 in Agra, said health officials on Saturday. The city has been sealed after being declared in the red zone and 39 hotspots or containment zones have been identified in the district and rural Agra.

lucknow Updated: May 02, 2020 23:34 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
The current tally of Covid-19 in Agra includes 369 active cases, 130 fully recovered and discharged patients and 15 deaths during the treatment.
The current tally of Covid-19 in Agra includes 369 active cases, 130 fully recovered and discharged patients and 15 deaths during the treatment.(REUTERS Photo)
         

With 30 more positive cases of Covid-19, the tally grew to 526 in Agra, said health officials on Saturday. The city has been sealed after being declared in the red zone and 39 hotspots or containment zones have been identified in the district and rural Agra.

The current tally of Covid-19 includes 369 active cases, 130 fully recovered and discharged patients and 15 deaths during the treatment. The city has so far collected 6000 samples for testing and in the last four days, the number of cases touched an alarming 101.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Firozabad district, the number of cases has gone up to 130, whereas Mathura recorded 28 new cases of Covid-19.

Following the increase in positive cases, patrolling has been intensified on the highways to check the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the commissioner Agra division, Anil Kumar presided a meeting for an effective check on the spread of Covid-19. The meeting focussed on the complaints of quality of food and availability of water at isolation ward and quarantine centres.

Commissioner Agra Division Anil Kumar gave directions for funding of these arrangements so that the patients admitted in the isolation ward and quarantine centres get uninterrupted supply of food and water. He also asked for deputing an in-charge to bear the responsibility. Furthermore, he stressed on the compliance of established protocol for solid waste management.

“An in-charge will also be deputed for facility quarantine to ensure the arrangement of the essentials,” said Commissioner Agra Division.

Meanwhile, responding to complaints and appeal for medical support, the SN Medical College opened its emergency ward for non-Covid patients. District authorities have asked the private doctors and nursing homes to provide medical services, after strictly following the protocol and guidelines.

top news
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
100 hours 100 stars: Covid -19 is Test match on dangerous wicket - Ganguly
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What’s allowed, what isn’t
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news