Agra toll 3; sole reason for death in all cases not Covid-19

lucknow

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:12 IST

Two more women who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Agra, taking the toll to three.

With four new patients testing positive, the number of positive cases rose to 142. On Monday alone, 35 cases tested positive, taking the number to 138. With identification of four more positive cases, the number rose to 142.

Both the women were admitted at a hospital near Bhagwan Talkies crossing, one of the hotspots with over 20 infected staff and contacts.

Last week, a woman who also had asthma had died of coronavirus infection.

District magistrate Prabhu N Singh, while confirming the two deaths, said all three deceased were aged women.

“The first woman who died was 76-year-old and patient of asthma. She got the infection from her grandson who had returned from Netherland. She was brought here under critical condition. She was on support of steroid and oxygen. Cardiac arrest was assigned as the cause of death,” said the DM.

“Another woman who died on Monday was 48-year-old. She was already admitted to the hospital near Bhagwan Talkies as a brain hemorrhage patient. She had large intra cerebral hemorrhage leading to raised intracranial tension which required ventilator support. As such COVID-19 cannot be assigned as sole cause of death because in such type of cases of primary disease, mortality is very high,” said the DM.

“Mortality rate of Intra cerebral hemorrhage is as high as 44% in the first month and 75% in the first 24 hours so assigning this death because of corona virus is not justified,” said the DM.

“The third patient was having carcinoma lung with kidney failure, both leading to decreased immunity and super infection with COVID 19,” said the DM.

“In case of carcinoma lung too, mortality rate is very high and added renal failure further increased the chances of death. As such in this third case of death, COVID-19 does not seem to be the sole cause of death,” he said.

With the hospital already a hotspot, samples of all these women, recuperating in intensive care unit, were sent to Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) soon after their death. The report, which came on Monday evening confirmed they both were coronavirus positive.

“As per the cremation protocol, we took the sample and then handed over the bodies to their relatives,” added the DM.

​