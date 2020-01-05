Akhilesh announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of each person killed in anti-CAA protests

lucknow

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:18 IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced to give Rs 5 lakh (Rs 500,000) to the families of each person killed during the anti-CAA protests that turned violent on December 19 and 20 in Uttar Pradesh.

A few days ago, another SP leader had assured pension to anti-CAA protesters if the party was voted to power.

He also assured that party’s legal cell would provide legal assistance to the needy persons.

Yadav on Sunday met the family members of Mohammad Wakeel, who was killed in the violence that erupted during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19.

Expressing his sympathy, the SP chief announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the family.

He also demanded a house for Wakeel’s wife as well as his father, besides a government job and Rs 25 lakh financial assistance from the state government for the next of kin.

The former chief minister attacked the BJP for not meeting the families of those killed during the protest.

“BJP is discriminating on the basis of religion and misleading the people,” he added.

He added, “The party is with the families who have lost their near ones during the violence.” He also demanded a probe into the death of Wakeel.

Attacking the police, he alleged, “All the people killed during the violence died after they were hit by gun shots fired by cops.” “BJP neither met the families of deceased nor allowed others to meet them by deploying cops,” he added.

He said, “An engineer was killed in police firing sometime ago and the government provided some help to his family. Wakeel’s family should get the same compensation.”

He also ridiculed BJP’s missed call campaign to support CAA and NRC.

“BJP has become a laughing stock after starting such a ridiculous campaign,” the SP chief said.

He accused the BJP of diverting public attention from real issues, including corruption, inflation, and unemployment by floating controversies.

“The BJP has become Bhatkau (Misleading) Janata Party,” he added.

Yadav was accompanied by the party’s national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, MLC Udayvir Singh, and other SP leaders.

Meanwhile, Mohd Wakeel’s father Mohammad Sarfuddin said, “Akhilesh Ji has assured that he would make the government help us.”