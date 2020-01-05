e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Lucknow / Akhilesh announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of each person killed in anti-CAA protests

Akhilesh announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of each person killed in anti-CAA protests

lucknow Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced to give Rs 5 lakh (Rs 500,000) to the families of each person killed during the anti-CAA protests that turned violent on December 19 and 20 in Uttar Pradesh.

A few days ago, another SP leader had assured pension to anti-CAA protesters if the party was voted to power.

He also assured that party’s legal cell would provide legal assistance to the needy persons.

Yadav on Sunday met the family members of Mohammad Wakeel, who was killed in the violence that erupted during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 19.

Expressing his sympathy, the SP chief announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the family.

He also demanded a house for Wakeel’s wife as well as his father, besides a government job and Rs 25 lakh financial assistance from the state government for the next of kin.

The former chief minister attacked the BJP for not meeting the families of those killed during the protest.

“BJP is discriminating on the basis of religion and misleading the people,” he added.

He added, “The party is with the families who have lost their near ones during the violence.” He also demanded a probe into the death of Wakeel.

Attacking the police, he alleged, “All the people killed during the violence died after they were hit by gun shots fired by cops.” “BJP neither met the families of deceased nor allowed others to meet them by deploying cops,” he added.

He said, “An engineer was killed in police firing sometime ago and the government provided some help to his family. Wakeel’s family should get the same compensation.”

He also ridiculed BJP’s missed call campaign to support CAA and NRC.

“BJP has become a laughing stock after starting such a ridiculous campaign,” the SP chief said.

He accused the BJP of diverting public attention from real issues, including corruption, inflation, and unemployment by floating controversies.

“The BJP has become Bhatkau (Misleading) Janata Party,” he added.

Yadav was accompanied by the party’s national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, MLC Udayvir Singh, and other SP leaders.

Meanwhile, Mohd Wakeel’s father Mohammad Sarfuddin said, “Akhilesh Ji has assured that he would make the government help us.”

top news
Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’
Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’
‘How will country progress if students unsafe?’: Kejriwal on JNU violence
‘How will country progress if students unsafe?’: Kejriwal on JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News