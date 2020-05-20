e-paper
Akhilesh targets govt over 'use' of buses in ferrying migrants

Akhilesh targets govt over ‘use’ of buses in ferrying migrants

People are finding it difficult to comprehend that when tens of thousands of government, private, and school buses are idling all over the state, why the state government is not using them to transport migrants to their homes. What kind of stubbornness is this? Using ‘Bal’ (force) [on migrants] in place of ‘Bus’ is improper,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

lucknow Updated: May 20, 2020 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
On Monday the UP government gave green signal to the 1,000 buses request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,
On Monday the UP government gave green signal to the 1,000 buses request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,
         

Joining the ongoing ‘buses for migrants’ issue in the state, the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP government over the availability of buses for ferrying migrants to their homes.

“People are finding it difficult to comprehend that when tens of thousands of government, private, and school buses are idling all over the state, why the state government is not using them to transport migrants to their homes. What kind of stubbornness is this? Using ‘Bal’ (force) [on migrants] in place of ‘Bus’ is improper,” he said in a tweet.

On Monday within hours of the UP government’s green signal to the 1,000 buses request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, an Amethi MLA of Samajwadi Party (SP) had sought permission for 50 buses to transport Amethi’s migrant workers stranded in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other districts. Gauriganj (Amethi) MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

However, Singh has himself not arranged any buses but has said he will pay whatever money is spent on transporting the migrants by 50 buses. He said the state government should help in bringing back Amethi’s migrant workers.

