Akhilesh Yadav asks SP cadre to begin preparation for 2022 assembly polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday has asked his party leaders and cadre to begin preparing for the 2022 UP assembly elections.

“Fan out to your respective districts, constituencies and get active in communicating with the people about the party’s policies, philosophies and development agenda,” Akhilesh said at the state headquarters of the party in Lucknow.

This was Akhilesh’s first formal address to the party cadre ever since the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati declared going solo for the forthcoming UP assembly bypolls.

“Yet again go to the poor. Yet again our goal and challenges are big,” he said.

On Tuesday, Mayawati had blamed Samajwadi Party for poor show of the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan (alliance) in the Lok Sabha polls and declared that her party would go solo in the forthcoming UP assembly bypolls.

A day later, Akhilesh on Wednesday likened the politics of alliance with scientific experiments and said that “sometimes experiments do fail”. Speaking to the media in Lucknow on the SP’s course of action after meeting Muslim community members on Eid, Yadav said, “I have been a science student. There are experiments, and experiments don’t always succeed. But then one gets to know one’s weaknesses.”

“What I had said for Mayawati ji at the first joint press conference, I still say that ‘Mera samman unka samman hai (my honour is her honour)’. As far as gathbandhan or fighting elections alone is concerned, political roads are wide open for all. I will consult my party leaders on our future strategy.”

The alliance won only 15 Lok Sabha seats compared to the BJP’s 62 in the state. Mayawati on Tuesday formally announced that the BSP would go it alone in the bypolls but hinted that alliance doors would still remain open in case Akhilesh managed to revive his party. “But if he fails, it is better that we go separate ways,” she had said.

Within hours, Yadav, who was on a two-day tour of Azamgarh and Ghazipur, said, “If the coalition has broken, I will reflect deeply on it and the SP will prepare for the elections and also fight on all 11 seats alone.”

The third alliance partner, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, too said on Wednesday that it will contest the bypolls, but it is not clear if it will contest it alone or with the SP. “It is Mayawati ji who exited the alliance for the by-polls. We were ally of the Samajwadi Party and not of the BSP in the gathbandhan. We will definitely contest the bypolls on some seats. The party with its top leaders will decide about the number of seats it will contest and how,” said RLD state president Masood Ahmed.

The bypolls have been necessitated because 11 members of the UP legislative assembly have been elected to Parliament in the general election. Of the 11 MLAs, nine are from the BJP, and one each from the SP and the BSP.

Of the 15 seats that the mahagathbandhan won in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP won 10 seats, the SP five and the RLD drew a blank. The BSP, which had won no seats in the 2014 general election, was the only gainer in the alliance. The SP tally remained the same in both 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. But Mayawati chose to part ways, blaming the SP for failing to transfer Yadav votes to alliance candidates.

