Alambagh residents oppose parking of buses on Old VIP road

lucknow

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:50 IST

Alambagh residents have raised objections to parking of roadways buses on the sides of the Old VIP Road -- from the bus stand to the government garden via the tedhi pulia . They said not only was the area becoming congested and filthy because of this but also accident-prone.

Nikhil Chaturvedi, a resident, said, “We have complained about these buses parked in front of our houses but the regional manager of the Alambagh bus depot has not taken any action against the staff.”

He said that the bus drivers and conductors consumed liquor at night, defecated in the open and washed their buses right there, leading to a lot of filth in front of the houses. “If this is not controlled, there is a possibility of a clash between the roadways staff and the residents,” said Chaturvedi.

Shravan Nayak, corporator of area, said, “The traffic problem here mainly arises because of the wrongly parked buses and encroachment by locals. We will demonstrate in front of the Alambagh bus stand if this practice of parking buses on the roadside at Adarsh Nagar, Patel Nagar, Sujanpura, tedhi pulia and CPH Colony is not stopped.”

Residents said that over 10 lakh people used the road everyday. “It is important for the people going to the airport and those coming from the Cantonment road from Hazratganj. The road is also important for patients going towards the Lok Bandhu Hospital but buses parked on the roadside obstruct traffic movement,” said Vivek Tewari, a resident of Patel Nagar.

“Most of the roadways buses from the Alambagh depot and the Charbagh depot get parked in front of houses on the Old VIP Road. It is not uncommon to see residents opposing this and often there are tiffs between the bus staff and the locals,” he said.

“The police are supposed to enforce traffic rules, however, they are only seen here during VVIP movement. At other times, they can be seen sitting inside the traffic police booths,” claimed Tewari.

When contacted, Raj Shekhar, managing director, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, said, “I have directed the regional manager of the Alambagh bus stand to act against the staff of the buses parked on roads -- both during day and night hours. The drivers and other staff must be penalised heavily for parking the buses outside despite there being enough space inside the depot.”