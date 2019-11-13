e-paper
All properties of Nyas will be transferred to new trust: VHP leader

lucknow Updated: Nov 14, 2019 05:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Senior priest Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi Mandir and a local Muslim leader Babloo Khan at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya.
Senior priest Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi Mandir and a local Muslim leader Babloo Khan at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya.(PTI)
         

Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Dinesh Chandra on Wednesday asserted that all properties of the Ram Janmabhooni Nyas will be transferred to the proposed trust that is to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram temple.

The VHP leader is camping in Ayodhya for the last few days.

Dinesh Chandra’s statement is being viewed as an effort to distance the VHP from the controversy created by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, who wants the Ram temple to be constructed under supervision of the Nyas.

“After new trust is constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram Mandir, all properties of the Ram Janmabhoomni Nyas will be transferred to this new trust,” Chandra said to reporters at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashaala, Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Dinesh Chandra’s statement runs counter to the Nyas’s stance, which is opposing any new trust for construction of Ram temple.

The Nyas, constituted by late VHP leader Ashok Singhal in 1985, is the oldest Trust for construction of Ram Mandir. All activities of the Nyas are spearheaded by the VHP.

The senior VHP leader demanded inclusion of all such persons in the new trust who have contributed in the Ram Mandir movement.

On the construction of a mosque, Dinesh Chandra said: “The VHP is not against construction of mosque. But it should be constructed outside the cultural boundaries of Ayodhya.”

The VHP leader also assured that stones lying at the Karyashaala will be used in construction of Ram temple as sentiments of kar sewaks were associated with these stone slabs.

Chandra also tried to take Nirmohi Akhara on-board by stating that the VHP had no objection if the akhara performed puja at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision on November 9 paved way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The court had also directed the Centre to constitute a Trust for construction of Ram temple and to allot five-acre land in Ayodhya for a mosque.

