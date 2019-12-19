e-paper
Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold

The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that were to be held on both the days.

lucknow Updated: Dec 19, 2019 00:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Lucknow
A cold wave persisted in the state on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Lucknow being 10.6 degrees Celsius.)
A cold wave persisted in the state on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature in Lucknow being 10.6 degrees Celsius.)
         

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night.

“Due to intense cold and cold wave conditions, all schools in the state up to Class 12th will remain shut on Thursday and Friday,” a spokesperson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the district administrations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad had announced closure of all schools over the next two days due to cold weather conditions.

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded their minimum temperatures around 10 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Western UP in the morning hours of Thursday.

