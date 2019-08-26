All UP bus stations to have cubicles for breastfeeding infants

lucknow

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:51 IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will set up baby-feeding cubicles at all bus stations of the state in a phased manner.

“The step is aimed towards making the state’s bus stations lactating mother and newborn baby friendly, said Raj Shekhar, managing director, UPSRTC.

The decision has been approved by the board member of UPSRTC.

“The need to establish the breast feeding cubicles was felt to provide a safe environment for lactating mothers so they could breast feed their children at bus stations,” said Shekhar.

The move is in line of changes being implemented by the UPSRTC after criticism over safety concerns for passengers.

The UPSRTC has also allocated Rs 2.5 crore for this special project in the “honour and dignity” of all lactating mothers and newborn children who are travelling on UPSRTC buses, he said.

These modern cubicles will have two baby feeding cabins and a utility cabin, he said, adding that necessary arrangements have been made for maintaining privacy and dignity of mothers.

Of the 242 bus stations operational in the state, 23 will get the cubicles in the first phase under the PPP (public-private partnership) model, he said.

For the rest 219 bus stations, the UPSRTC will construct the baby feeding cubicles in next three months on priority, said the MD.

The UPSRTC headquarters has also finalised the drawing, design and specifications for the baby feeding cubicles and the regional managers will be authorised to get it set up by November.

The required budget will be allocated to the regional managers by UPSRTC headquarters, said Shekhar.

“The design of cubicle that has been approved by the UPSRTC will have two cabins for breastfeeding and a waiting area. The arrangement will provide privacy and security to the feeding mother,” Shekhar said.

Necessary signages in Hindi and English will also be displayed at all appropriate places for public information and better utilisation of these cubicles, said the MD.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 12:51 IST