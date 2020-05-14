Allahabad HC notice to UP govt over labour laws relaxation

lucknow

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:04 IST

Allahabad high court on Thursday issued notice to state government on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging the government order for dilution of certain labour laws, including the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948, in the state.

On May 8, UP government had issued a notification relaxing the provisions relating to working hours, rest time and overtime among others.

The notification exempts the application of the provisions of labour laws retrospectively from April 20 and will remain in force till July 19.

The bench comprising chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma passed the order on PIL filed by UP Workers’ Front.

The petitioner’s contention was that relaxation in labour laws was in violation of fundamental rights of labourers who were weaker section of the society and hence their right must be protected.

The court fixed May 18 as next date of hearing in the case.