Allahabad High Court penalises Rs 5K on doctor for poor handwriting

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has slapped Rs 5000 cost on a doctor of Bahraich district hospital for writing a postmortem report in poor handwriting.

The cost amount would be deducted from the salary of Dr Rama Shankar Gupta, to be deposited in the Oudh Bar Association library fund.

Justice Anant Kumar passed the order on a bail application filed by Shiv Poojan in a dowry death case, which was rejected by the court after hearing the same.

Additional government advocate Rajesh Kumar Singh opposed the bail application.

The court had summoned Dr Gupta, who had prepared the postmortem report of the deceased in a shabby handwriting.

The doctor filed typed copy of postmortem report and clarified before the court that his handwriting had become poor due to heavy work load.

Not satisfied with the explaination given by the doctor, the court observed, “Time and again this court as well as the state government by issuing government order had instructed the doctors to write postmortem report and injury report in such handwriting which could be readable to all stockholders, including the court, so that speedy justice may be imparted. It was because of the poor handwriting disposal of this case was sufficiently delayed”, the court said.

