Amethi will be as developed as Singapore, California in 15 years: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday told the people of Amethi that in 15 years, the constituency will be as developed as Singapore and California.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a school in his parliamentary constituency, Rahul also accused the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government of halting the state’s progress by taking away big projects.

“After 10-15 years, when people would mention Singapore and California, they will also mention Amethi in the same breath,” Rahul said.

He further said Amethi will become a world famous education hub soon and nobody can stop this from happening.

The Gandhi scion is on a three-day visit to the family’s pocket borough constituency of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. His mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Member of Parliament from Raebareli.