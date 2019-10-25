Anganwadi centres will be turned into pre-primary schools: UP CM

lucknow

Oct 25, 2019

Kanya Sumangala Yojana launched

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said anganwadi centres in schools run by the Basic Shiksha Parishad in the state will be converted to pre-primary schools.

He said children who were three years of age will get admission in pre-primary schools. Later, they will be admitted in class 1 in regular schools, he added.

Under the new system to be implemented from the next academic session, children admitted in pre-primary schools will get nutrients in the anganwadi centres.

Adityanath was speaking at a programme organised to launch the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana at Lok Bhawan.

The chief minister said the Kanya Sumangala Yojana aimed to empower the girl child with financial help.

The state government was committed to a better future for girls, he said, adding that was why the scheme was linked with the education and health of girls.

Emphasising that women symbolised power in the Indian tradition, the chief minister said, “Under the scheme, the government will give Rs 15,000 to the girls in six phases from the time of their birth till they get admission in intermediate (classes 11-12). The government has set aside a budget of Rs 1,200 crore in the current financial year for the scheme.” Social, religious and other organizations should join this scheme, he said.

The chief minister also said the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana had been launched in order to achieve equal sex ratio in the state, prevent female foeticide, strengthen the health and education of the girl child, provide financial assistance to the girl’s family and develop positive thinking towards the girl child among the citizens. “For women empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government have launched several schemes. The anti-Romeo squad in Uttar Pradesh, 181 women helpline and other facilities like 1090 powerline are already there in UP. The government has made several efforts to provide a better security environment in state in the last two and half years,” he said.

The CM said that under the scheme, there was a provision for payment Rs 2,000 on the birth of a girl child, Rs 1,000 on the completion of one year of vaccination, Rs 2,000 at the time to admission to class 1, Rs 2,000 at the time of admission to class 6, Rs 3,000 during admission to class 9 and Rs 5,000 on clearing class 10th and 12 and getting admission to degree or two-year or more of diploma courses. He further said that such families will be the beneficiaries who belong to Uttar Pradesh, whose per annum income is maximum Rs 3 lakh, and who have a maximum of two children. A maximum of two girls from any family will be eligible for the benefits.

UNICEF India representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque congratulated the state government on the launch of Kanya Sumangala Yojna and for allocating a budget of Rs 1200 crore for the scheme.

“The Kanya Sumangala Scheme is an important step in enhancing the value of the girl child and correcting the adverse child sex ratio. This will also help in ending child marriages in the state. The birth of every child, boy or girl, should be celebrated and every child should be supported to complete their education,” Dr Yasmin said.

Earlier, union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani applauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the launch of this scheme on the occasion of Dhanteras festival. She said that Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana was a new initiative of the chief minister towards women empowerment.

“Under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana, one-stop centre in UP, public relations campaign, Nari Shakti Shivir, Nari Sashaktikaran Sankalp Abhiyan, Swawlamban Sammelan Programme, Balika Suraksha Jagrukta Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana and Bal Sanrakshan Yojana are being conducted in an efficient manner,” she said.

Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister also launched the web portal linked to the scheme.

Patel said the scheme will work toward the empowerment of women and make them self-reliant.

As some people indulged in female foeticide, there was a need to create awareness among people to change their mindset to end violence and discrimination against women, she said. The state government was working for the empowerment of women, she said.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, cabinet minister Suresh Khanna, minister Swati Singh and chief secretary RK Tiwari were also present on the occasion.

Oct 25, 2019