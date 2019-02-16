Anger, grief as UP loses 12 of its jawans

Anger and grief ruled Uttar Pradesh which lost 12 CRPF jawans in Thursday’s terrorist attack in Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir.

Tempers ran high as the families of soldiers sought a befitting reply to Pakistan to avenge the attack.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of 12 CRPF jawans from the state killed in the terror attack in Pulwama.

UP parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna said, “One of their family members will also get government job and the link road connecting the native village of jawans with the main road will be named after them.”

Khanna added that the last rites of the soldiers would be done with full government honour. “A minister, besides the DM and the SSP of the district concerned, would also be present during the last rites of all the 12 soldiers killed in the attack,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for peace to departed souls.

Those CRPF personnel from UP who lost their lives in the attack included Avdhesh Kumar Yadav (Chandauli), Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Maharajganj), Amit Kumar (Shamli), Pradip Kumar (Shamli), Vijay Kumar Maurya (Deoria), Ram Vakeel (Mainpuri), Mahesh Kumar (Prayagraj), Ramesh Yadav (Varanasi), Kaushal Kumar Rawat (Agra), Pradeep Kumar (Kannauj), Shyam Babu (Kanpur Dehat) and Ajit Kumar Azad (Unnao).

The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly also paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack.

Cutting across party lines, the lawmakers demanded strict action against Pakistan as well as terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM) that carried out the suicide attack on the convoy.

The families of slain CRPF soldiers were unable to come to terms with the harsh reality.

Neerja, wife of CRPF jawan from Kanpur Pradeep Kumar, said she was talking to her husband on the phone but before their conversation could end, his phone suddenly “switched off”.

Pradeep was a native of Kannauj but was residing with his family in Bara Sirohi locality of Kanpur.

“I tried to call him back but it did not connect. I got to know about the attack from television news channels. In the evening, I got a message from the army control room about the death of my husband. I was shocked. How could it happen within two minutes,” she said.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 12:38 IST