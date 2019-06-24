Another case filed against rape-accused BSP MP Atul Rai day after he surrendered

Another case has been registered against BSP MP-elect Atul Rai in Mau for allegedly giving wrong information in his election affidavit submitted during nomination about the number of cases against him, police said on Sunday. On Saturday, Rai had surrendered in the court in Varanasi in an alleged rape case against him.

BJP leader and ex-parliamentarian Harinarayan Rajbhar, who contested against Rai on Ghosi parliamentary seat, filed a complaint with district election officer over a month ago, alleging that Rai gave wrong information in the affidavit submitted during nomination about the number of cases against him.

Following the complaint, the district election officer carried out a probe in the matter. The probe revealed that as many as 24 cases were registered against Rai at different police stations. Thereafter, he instructed assistant district election officer to file a complaint with police against Rai. He filed the complaint following which a case was registered against Rai.

Assistant district election Officer Shabbir Ahmad filed the complaint at Kotwali police station in Mau on Saturday after the matter came to light that Rai mentioned about only 13 cases in his election affidavit, while 24 cases were against him.

A senior police officer said the case had been registered under relevant sections of IPC including 177 (furnishing false information), 420 (forgery), besides other. District magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said a probe was carried out in the matter and action was taken after the report of the DIG election cell that mentions Rai had 24 cases against him.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 12:25 IST