Another realtor alleges torture by ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, aides in Deoria jail

Days after Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Jaiswal lodged an FIR against former MP Atiq Ahmad, his son Umar Ahmad and others, accusing them of torturing him inside Deoria jail, another businessmen approached the Prayagraj police on Monday with a similar complaint.

Mohammad Zaid Khalid of Bamrauli area in Prayagraj has also sent a copy of his complaint to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior government officials.

No FIR was lodged immediately. Circle officer Alok Mishra said he was yet to receive the copy of the complaint and added that appropriate action would be taken.

In the complaint, Zaid told the police that he, along with his cousin Omaish and friend Abhishek Pandey, was going in his car when Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran reached there with about a dozen aides and intercepted them near PAC gate in Dhumanganj.

A police officer familiar with the developments said Zaid, Omaish and Abhishek were abducted and taken to Atiq’s cell in Deoria jail.

“Zaid alleged that Atiq abused them and asked him to transfer his land in Vishnupuri in the name of one of his associates. Zaid said Atiq and his aides attacked them when they protested,” the officer said.

In the complaint, Zaid said no jail official came to their help.

The officer said Zaid and his associates were allowed to go on the condition that he would transfer his land. The realtor was too afraid to lodge an FIR, he added.

Earlier on December 29, Lucknow-based realtor Mohit Jaiswal had lodged an FIR against Atiq alleging torture inside Deoria jail and claimed he was forced to transfer five of his firms in their names. The combined assets of the firms were worth Rs 45 crore.

The criminals also took away Jaiswal’s Fortuner car and other belongings before releasing him.

After the incident, the state government ordered that the former MP be shifted to Bareilly district jail.

The government also suspended deputy jailer Devkant Yadav, head warden Munna Pandey and warden Rakesh Kumar Sharma.

