Realtor’s torture: Atiq Ahmad shifted from Deoria, jail staff suspended

A day after ordering an inquiry into the abduction and torture of a Lucknow-based realtor inside Deoria jail by aides of imprisoned gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, the state government ordered that the former MP be shifted to Bareilly district jail.

The government also suspended deputy jailor Devkant Yadav, head warder Munna Pandey and warders Rakesh Kumar Sharma and Ram Asrey, they added. Confirming action against the Deoria jail staff, Additional inspector general (prisons) Sharad (he goes by one name) said departmental inquiry had been ordered against jail superintendent DK Pandey and jailor Mukesh Katiyar.

The state government’s action against the prison officers and staff comes after the prison department submitted a report into the abuduction of realtor Mohit Jaiswal from Lucknow by Atiq’s aides who took him to Deoria district jail where he was tortured by the former MP and his aides.

On Sunday, Deoria district administration had raided the jail and had recovered a mobile, SIM cards, knife and other articles from Atiq’s cell.

An FIR was lodged at the Krishna Nagar police station and two of the four accused in the case have been arrested. Police teams have been constituted to nab the other accused who are absconding, Dr Sharad said.

During his torture inside the Deoria jail, Jaiswal was forced to transfer five of his firms in their names by Atiq and his aides, said police, adding that the combined assets were worth Rs 45 crore. The criminals also took away Jaiswal’s Fortuner car and other belongings before releasing him.

Jaiswal, who lodged the FIR at Krishnanagar in the wee hours of Saturday, told the police that former MP Atiq Ahmad and his son Umar Ahmad were present when he was tortured.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday but Jaiswal lodged the FIR on Saturday after he returned to Lucknow. The FIR has been filed against Atiq, Umar, two of their aides - Zaki Ahmad and Zafarullah - and a few unidentified others.

Inspector, Krishnanagar police station, Yash Kant Singh, said, “A case of extortion, loot and torture has been lodged on the realtor’s complaint. Two persons identified as Sultanpur resident Gulam Moinudeen and Irfan of Pratapgarh have been arrested. Further investigation is on.”

Police said the arrested men were associated with the former MP. The cops also recovered Jaiswal’s car from Gomti Nagar area.

Meanwhile, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and sister Sehla Khan visited Deoria jail to meet him. Refuting Jaiswal’s allegations, Parveen said he was a business partner of her husband.

She said she would meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath to demand a high-level probe into the case.

