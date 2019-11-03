Apravasi Ghat symbolises bond between India, Mauritius: Governor

lucknow

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:07 IST

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday described the Apravasi Ghat in Mauritius as a symbol of courage and eternal hope.

Patel was speaking at an event at Port Louis, marking the 185th anniversary of the arrival of the first batch of Girmitiya labourers from India in Mauritius.

“The Apravasi Ghat symbolises the eternal bond between India and Mauritius. It is a memorial to our people’s relationship of blood and sweat,” she said.

A press statement from Raj Bhavan in Lucknow quoted Anandiben Patel as saying: “This ghat’s steps were made of volcanic rocks and have a lot of history in them. Lakhs of our ancestors entered Mauritius through these steps after they were made to travel via Indian Ocean. They were made to go through a tough life and hard labour. This Unesco declared world heritage spot is unparalleled. It is a symbol of courage and eternal hope that those ancestors showed.” Patel bowed at the steps as a mark of tribute to those people.

Describing Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Mauritius, Patel said: “Around 110 years ago, while returning to India from South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi had spent two weeks here. Mauritius, after its freedom, became an example of a good democracy not only in Africa but the world over.”

“India is proud to partner with Mauritius towards the development of people of both the countries,” she said.