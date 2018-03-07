Ayodhya issue: Barelvi clerics cold-shoulder Sri Sri’s mediation bid

Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar got a lukewarm response to his attempt to mediate on the Ayodhya issue as no Muslim cleric, barring Tauqir Raza of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, met the spiritual leader during his visit on Tuesday.

Sri Sri’s meeting with Barelvi cleric-turned-politician Tauqir Raza, which lasted 20 minutes, also remained inconclusive.

While Muslim clerics decided against meeting Sri Sri during his maiden visit to Bareilly, he was also not allowed to enter a madarsa, Islamic Study Centre, which runs under the aegis of Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat.

“We were not informed about his visit in advance. We do not allow arbitrary visits as it affects academic activities,” said madarsa in-charge Akhtar Raza Khan, elder brother of Tauqir Raza.

Sri Sri later visited Alaknath temple.

Talking to media persons after meeting the AoL founder, Tauqir Raza said any decision on the Ayodhya issue would not be accepted if it was taken without considering the demands of both the parties.

“We should strive to resolve the issue outside court but the concerns of all parties should be addressed before arriving at a conclusion,” he said.

Before the meeting, Sri Sri said people of both the communities (Hindus and Muslims) wanted to live in peace. “We are trying to ensure that the issue is solved amicably,” he said.