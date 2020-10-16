Barabanki Dalit girl was raped before murder, reveals post-mortem

lucknow

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:06 IST

A 17-year-old Dalit girl, whose body was found from a paddy field in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Wednesday night, was raped before her murder, a police officer said on Friday.

Police initially lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 302 (murder) in the case. Circle officer Ram Surat Sonker said IPC Section 376 (rape) was added to the FIR on the basis of the girl’s post-mortem report. He added two suspects from the girl’s locality have been taken into custody for questioning.

Another investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the post-mortem report showed multiple injuries on the girl’s private parts that suggested the girl was sexually assaulted before she was murdered. “The post-mortem report findings also revealed that she was smothered.”

The girl’s body was found hours after she went missing on Wednesday morning.

The investigator said a team led by an additional police superintendent rank officer has been formed to investigate the case.

Earlier, inspector general of police (Ayodhya range) Sanjeev Gupta said the girl’s post-mortem report indicated sexual assault but it was not conclusive. He added further examination was being conducted to ascertain whether she was raped.