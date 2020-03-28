Bareilly admn sets up 10 community kitchens

lucknow

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:56 IST

Bareilly District administration has set up at least 10 community kitchens at different locations in the district to ensure the food reaches to the needy.

Bareilly district magistrate (DM) Nitish Kumar said that the authorities also set up a helpline number (0581-2457042) on which people facing any problem can call. “These community kitchens have been set up with the help and financial support of the city’s wealthy residents and additional district magistrate (city) Mahendra Kumar has been tasked with the coordination work. One can approach ADM on ‘9454417198’ for any query related to contribution towards community kitchens,” the DM said.

”We have set up 10 kitchens with the help of NGOs that can cater and supply food to at least 5,000 daily. Around 100 people have approached us till now for the cause. We are issuing vehicle pass to them,” the ADM said.

In Shahjahanpur, DM appealed to locals to support those who were facing difficulties and make urgent donations to support the needy. “The residents have been urged to donate directly into the bank account of ‘District Magistrate Corona Relief Fund Shahjahanpur,” said ADM RS Dwivedi.