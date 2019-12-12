Bhim Army chief announces launch of political party

lucknow

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:02 IST

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar on Thursday announced the launch of a political party.

In a tweet, Chandrashekhar said he will provide a political alternative to the Bahujan (Dalit) Samaj. In an appeal to the Dalits, especially youths, he said, “The honest and missionary youths who are ready to commit their life to struggle should take the initiative in leading the community. Now not the moneyed people, but those who will work will become the leaders.”

He also said he would soon announce the name of his political party that would work for the welfare of the poor, deprived and downtrodden sections of the society.

Immediately after announcing the launch of a new political party Chandrashekhar attacked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that has considerable hold over Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

In a Tweet, he said that by supporting the BJP on Article 370 and reservation on an economic basis, BSP chief Mayawati had hurt the Bahujan (Dalit) movement. The Dalits and Muslims were feeling insecure across the country, he said.

“On Wednesday during voting on Citizenship Amendment Bill, two BSP MPs ran away from the fight to save the Constitution and helped the BJP. They deceived Bhimrao Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the Dalit community,” he said.

On November 6, Chandrashekhar had appealed to BSP national president Mayawati to join hands with him and take on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Mayawati had rejected the offer, saying if the Bhim Army or other Dalit based organizations were really interested in empowerment of Dalits, hey should work under the banner of BSP rather than launching a separate outfit.