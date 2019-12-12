e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Lucknow

Bhim Army chief announces launch of political party

lucknow Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar on Thursday announced the launch of a political party.

In a tweet, Chandrashekhar said he will provide a political alternative to the Bahujan (Dalit) Samaj. In an appeal to the Dalits, especially youths, he said, “The honest and missionary youths who are ready to commit their life to struggle should take the initiative in leading the community. Now not the moneyed people, but those who will work will become the leaders.”

He also said he would soon announce the name of his political party that would work for the welfare of the poor, deprived and downtrodden sections of the society.

Immediately after announcing the launch of a new political party Chandrashekhar attacked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) that has considerable hold over Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

In a Tweet, he said that by supporting the BJP on Article 370 and reservation on an economic basis, BSP chief Mayawati had hurt the Bahujan (Dalit) movement. The Dalits and Muslims were feeling insecure across the country, he said.

“On Wednesday during voting on Citizenship Amendment Bill, two BSP MPs ran away from the fight to save the Constitution and helped the BJP. They deceived Bhimrao Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the Dalit community,” he said.

On November 6, Chandrashekhar had appealed to BSP national president Mayawati to join hands with him and take on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Mayawati had rejected the offer, saying if the Bhim Army or other Dalit based organizations were really interested in empowerment of Dalits, hey should work under the banner of BSP rather than launching a separate outfit.

top news
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Bangladesh’s home minister cancels visit to Shillong amid protests over CAB
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios; Sena gets home, NCP finance
US President Trump tweets ‘very close’ to China trade deal
US President Trump tweets ‘very close’ to China trade deal
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
Ayodhya verdict is final. Supreme Court dismisses 18 review petitions
33 labourers, including 14 minors, saved from being trafficked in Odisha
33 labourers, including 14 minors, saved from being trafficked in Odisha
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
Watch: Toyota Corolla 2020 smashes past crash test with five-star safety rating
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
WATCH:Yusuf refuses to walk back after wrong decision, Rahane gets involved
‘Playing with fire’, ‘fishing in troubled waters’: Cong vs BJP on CAB, NRC
‘Playing with fire’, ‘fishing in troubled waters’: Cong vs BJP on CAB, NRC
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News