BHU student, friend ‘assaulted’ by doctors

A student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) suffered a head injury when he along with his friend was allegedly beaten up by four junior doctors in the department of general surgery at Sir Sundar Lal hospital on the campus here on Tuesday.

Akash Mishra, a BA student at the varsity had gone to the department of medicine for treatment of hernia. After examination, doctors referred him to the department of surgery, police said. He told the police that he was made to wait for a long duration and when he asked the doctors to treat him they allegedly began arguing and misbehaving with him.

According to the police, Mishra alleged that the doctors misbehaved with him and his friend and then beat them up. Mishra also suffered a head injury in the attack following which he lodged a complaint with the proctorial board of BHU. His friend Prasoon was also attacked but he sustained minor injuries.

Chief proctor Prof Royana Singh referred the matter to the police following which Akash lodged a complaint with the police.

Lanka station officer Sanjiv Mishra said, “A case been registered against four unidentified doctors under relevant sections of the IPC following a complaint by the two students. Initial probe revealed that the students were assaulted, but a detailed investigation is on.”

Superintendent of SSL Dr OP Upadhyay said, “A three-member committee has been constituted to probe the matter. Strict action will be taken against the doctors, if found guilty in the probe.”

The committee comprising Prof MK Singh, Prof Vibha Tripathi and Prof NP Singh has been told to submit its report at the earliest.