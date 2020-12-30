e-paper
BJP MP targets UP Police, says loot and murder continue unabated

Kishore belongs to the Dalit community and had successfully retained Mohanlalganj (Reserved) seat in the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

lucknow Updated: Dec 30, 2019 11:04 IST
HT Correspondent
File photo of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore.
File photo of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore.(HT Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kaushal Kishore has attacked the Lucknow Police for its style of functioning, alleging criminals had a free run in the city.

Referring to the killing of a property dealer in Lucknow, Kishore, Member of Parliament from Mohanlalganj, said on Twitter on Sunday that there is no check on criminals in the city.

“Negative approach of the police has emboldened criminals in Lucknow. Cases of loot and murder continue unabated,” Kishore said in a tweet in Hindi. The MP tagged UP director-general of police, OP Singh. 

The property dealer, Prahlad Pandey, was killed reportedly in the presence of police in Lucknow’s SGPGI area on Saturday.The police, however, solved the case in 24 hours and arrested the main accused. A fisherman was also killed in Lucknow in broad daylight on Sunday over a petty dispute.

Kishore belongs to the Dalit community and had successfully retained Mohanlalganj (Reserved) seat in the April-May Lok Sabha elections, defeating CL Verma of the BSP by 90,229 votes.

Kishore captured the seat for the first time in 2014 when he defeated Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) RK Chaudhary by more than one lakh votes.

