Black shoes, belt buckle, insignia on wrong arm: Woman impersonating as cop caught in Lucknow

Black shoes gave away a woman impersonating as a police inspector and conducting checks of private vehicles in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow on Tuesday.

“The woman, one Shahin Bano, was dressed in a police uniform donning three stars. A police team found her inspecting the traffic at a tri-junction,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gaurav Grover. “The police team sensed something amiss when they saw the colour of her shoes.”

Shahin was wearing black shoes instead of brown worn by police officials. The buckle of her belt was also inverted and the police insignia was on the right arm, not the left.

“The woman told the local police that she was posted at Kotwali in Amethi but when the SHO (Station House Officer) there was contacted, he said that no woman officer was attached with the police station. This confirmed the doubt of the police team,” the officer said.

The police team also enquired the woman about her batch and police number but she could not answer those questions. “The woman was later taken to the police station where during interrogation she said that she was a native of Rae Bareli district. She also said that she used to extort money from traffic offenders at the tri-section,” SP (Rural) said.

The local police team also impounded an SUV registered in Lucknow and arrested the driver and one other person. Police identified the driver as one Ram Kishore and other man as Jitendra. Investigators are probing their links with Shahin Bano. Police is also looking into cases of frauds that may have been carried out by the woman and her gang.

An FIR was lodged against the woman and police charged her under Section 170 (Personating a public servant), 171 (wearing the garb or carrying token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and relevant sections of IPC.

The accused were sent to prison on judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 11:39 IST