e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / British too described patriots as traitors, says SP leader

British too described patriots as traitors, says SP leader

lucknow Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath stated that raising ‘azaadi’ slogans during anti-CAA protests would amount to treason, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gobind Chaudhary on Thursday said, “Even the British had described patriots as traitors and terrorists.”

“Just like British, the countdown for the exit of these people has begun,” said Chaudhary, without naming anyone.

In a written statement, Chaudhary, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, said: “Don’t feel bad that the descendants of those people who had sided with the British are calling protestors (against Citizen Amendment Act) traitors for sloganeering ‘Azaadi, Azaadi’. The British too had called patriots traitors. Their countdown has begun.”

Chaudhary said that socialists always chose the path of struggle and history was witness to it.

He said: “When the country attained freedom and people were running after power, then the socialist leader chose to struggle. During the Emergency, when many people and the so-called great organisation (reference was to RSS) wrote the letter of support to Indira Gandhi, the socialists who were fighting for the freedom of expression spent time behind bars.”

Chaudhary said freedom was the birthright of every citizen of India.

Speaking at a rally in Kanpur, Adityanath had said on Wednesday, “In democracy, staging a peaceful protest is everyone’s right. One can give memorandums and protest peacefully. But I want to reiterate that if anyone resorts to violence, we would recover damages from them. And also, I would like to state that raising ‘azaadi’ slogans that were raised in Kashmir, would come under treason and attract strict punishment. This won’t be tolerated.”

top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News