Cabinet nod to proposals to expedite Jewar airport, defence corridor

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday gave a go ahead to a number of proposals to expedite the Noida Greenfield International Airport project (Jewar airport) and the defence corridor project in the state.

In a meeting presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the allowance for new uniform for police constables and head constables from Rs 2,250 to Rs 3,000 per annum.

For class IV employees, the uniform allowance has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per annum. The decision will cost Rs 25.49 crore to the state exchequer.

Briefing media persons about the cabinet decisions, UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma said the state cabinet had approved allocation of state’s share of Rs 1,500 crore for acquisition of land for Jewar airport.

The total of cost of acquisition has been estimated at Rs 4,500 crore.

“The civil aviation department has been exempted from payment of 2.5 per cent acquisition cost to the revenue department,” Sharma said.

The state cabinet approved payment of compensation of Rs 2,852 crore for acquisition of 1239.14 hectare land for the project. The cabinet also decided to provide land of various departments for the project free of cost.

“The cabinet has authorised the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) to develop Jewar airport on public-private partnership (PPP) model. NIAL has been authorised to select the developer for airport and give the land on a lease of 90 years for the project,” he said.

DEFENCE CORRIDOR: IIT-K, BHU TO PROVIDE TECHNICAL EXPERTISE

The cabinet has nominated the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for setting up of a centre of excellence to provide technical expertise for defence corridor project.

It approved a proposal for loan from HUDCO for the project. An empowered committee, Defence Manufacturing Promotion Steering Committee, will be set up under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to monitor project implementation.

A special purpose vehicle will also be constituted to take care of day-to-day work of the project. The chairman and the members of the project will be nominated in accordance with the guidelines of new defence policy of the Centre and the state government. About 5125.348 acre land has been identified for the project.

INCENTIVE FOR AANGANWADI WORKERS

In another decision, the cabinet decided to grant performance-linked incentives to ‘aanganwadi’ workers and their assistants. The workers will be given an incentive of Rs 500 per month while the assistants will get Rs 250 per month. The decision will cost Rs 162.72 crore to the exchequer and the Centre and the state government will share the burden on 60:40 basis.

HOT COOKED MEAL FOR KIDS

The state cabinet has decided to use the resources of midday meal scheme to provide hot cooked meal to children in the age group of 3-6 years. In 54 districts, hot cooked meal will be prepared in primary schools while in 21 districts, self-help groups will be involved for cooking hot meals.

An amount of Rs 571.62 crore will be spent in providing hot cooked food at the rate of Rs 4.50 per child and 46,99,925 children will be benefited from the scheme.

GRADING OF SCHOOLS

The proposal for an amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules for grading of schools on the basis of academic results. The teachers have been directed to decide the learning ability of all the children and students not attending school for 45 days without any information would be considered as not enrolled.

NOD TO SAG

The cabinet also approved a Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG) in the age group of 11-14 years. Under the scheme, food supplements will be provided to adolescent girls for 300 days in a year. The scheme provides for bringing these girls to schools and developing their skills. It will also help them in medical check-up and referral services.

Meanwhile, the cabinet increased the bicycle allowance for government staff from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per month and condition of proper maintenance of bicycle has been done away with. This decision will cost Rs 11.10 crore to the state exchequer.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 09:42 IST