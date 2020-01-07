‘Centenary Gate’ to come up at Lucknow University

lucknow

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:00 IST

The Lucknow University (LU) has decided to construct a gate to mark its centenary year celebrations. The proposed ‘Centenary Gate’ is expected to come up, by November 2020, at the spot where currently Gate number 2 stands -- leading to Malviya Hall. The decision was taken at a works committee meeting, chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, on Tuesday.

“The Centenary Gate will be constructed with financial help from the LU alumni. For this, the university will reach out to the past pupils. It will give our old students an opportunity to give back to their alma mater, as it enters its 100th year (on November 25, 2019),” said LU spokesperson Sanjay Medhavi.

As of now, the university has just one ornamental gate -- the ‘Bhaoras Deoras Gate’ facing the Hanuman Setu temple. It also goes by the name of Gate number 1. However, the VIPs who visit the varsity for official functions usually enter the campus through Gate number 2.

“As guests often enter from there, we feel that is where the Centenary Gate should be. Currently, there is nothing there except an iron gate,” said Medhavi.

Apart from that, the university would also generate funds for its centenary year celebrations and work to strengthen its infrastructure through crowdfunding, said V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai. In a step aimed in that direction, it was decided at the meeting that the Human Resource Development Centre guest house would be furnished and made functional soon.

Prof Rai also said that he would request the HRD ministry and other agencies in Delhi to help make the centenary celebrations a memorable event. “The university entering its centenary year is big milestone and we plan to have celebrations fitting this landmark occasion. The celebrations will require financial support and I have planned to visit Delhi to organise crowdfunding,” said the V-C.

Rai, who was a professor of management at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) prior to his appointment as the LU V-C, said that BHU collected a fund of ₹ 1,000 million for its centenary year celebrations in 2019. “The idea is to ensure that the celebrations are not treated as a routine affair. We plan to make it memorable by building a guest house to mark the centenary year,” he said.

VARSITY REOPENS

Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Lucknow University reopened after the winter break on Tuesday. On the opening day, the LLB course examinations were resumed. The exams had been cancelled amid paper leak allegations last month. To recall, audio clips of a purported conversation between an LLB third semester student and two professors of the law department had leaked on social media, triggering controversy. The university had cancelled the exams and announced a fresh schedule.