Challan paid by owner of scooter on which Priyanka Gandhi travelled

lucknow

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 09:39 IST

The owner of the scooter, which was used by a Congress party member to take party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi some distance in Lucknow, has paid a challan of Rs 6,100. The vehicle owner, Rajdeep Singh, said he was not a member of the Congress but liked the work and ideas of Priyanka Gandhi.

“The Congress gave me Rs 6,100 but I returned the amount and deposited the challan on my own.” On December 28, the scooter of Rajdeep Singh was driven by Rajastahn Congress member Dheeraj Gurjar. Priyanka rode pillion and was driven from Lohia crossing to Polythenic crossing. Neither of them were seen wearing helmet.

SP (traffic) Poornendu Singh said, “The scooter was driven dangerously flouting several traffic rules so a challan was issued to Dheeraj Gurjar.” In the challan the traffic department has found a total of five violations. “The challan was issued for driving without helmet, violation of traffic rule, vehicle with faulty number plate, dangerous driving and driving without license,” said the officer.

Earlier, Priyanka alleged that a 14-month-child has been separated from her parents, who were jailed by the police for participating in an anti-citizenship law protest in Varanasi.

“The BJP government has shown such inhumanity to suppress the civil demonstrations that a small child has been separated from the parents,” Gandhi tweeted. htc