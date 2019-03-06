Charbagh railway station toilets have a high ‘clean quotient’

The Charbagh railway station stands out of the league when it comes to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public toilets on the campus. This is in stark contrast of the condition of washrooms at other government establishments in the state capital.

In a reality check by HT, washrooms at the Charbagh station were found spic and span. The exercise was part of a series to highlight the condition of public toilets in government establishments and the plight of people using the facility.

Unlike the deplorable condition of toilets at the Collectorate, registry office, Lucknow University and other government establishments, the condition of toilets at Charbagh railway station left all surprised.

Despite the railway station having a footfall of 1.25 lakh passengers every day, the washrooms here were found neat and clean, while some were found under construction.

Northern Railway (NR) officials said cleanliness is one of the top most priorities of the department and it is part of ‘Clean India Mission’.

“Cleanliness is our topmost priority. And for the same reason lot of work is being done to ensure cleanliness in the toilets,” said Jagtosh Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), NR Lucknow.

The newly constructed toilet on platform number one was found spic & span and two staffers were deployed here to ensure round-the-clock cleanliness. The condition was no different on platform number two.

Shukla said platform number 6 and 7 would also have two new toilets. “These two toilets would be equipped with all modern fittings and function on ‘pay and use’ basis,” he added. The toilets will be ready by July-end.

He said a washroom of public reservation system (PRS) office was renovated recently while toilets of the waiting rooms were also maintained regularly to facilitate passengers.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 09:42 IST