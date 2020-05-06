e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Chargesheet filed against foreign jamaatis, AU prof

Chargesheet filed against foreign jamaatis, AU prof

Shahganj police have filed the chargesheet against 18 persons including seven foreign ‘jamaatis’ and a professor of Allahabad University, who was also named in the FIR lodged against them under Epidemic Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

lucknow Updated: May 06, 2020 12:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Seven Indonesian jamaatis had come to India on tourist visa and attended religious programmes at Markaz in Nizamuddin, according to the chargesheet filed on Monday.
Shahganj police have filed the chargesheet against 18 persons including seven foreign ‘jamaatis’ and a professor of Allahabad University (AU), who was also named in the FIR lodged against them under Epidemic Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

Seven Indonesian jamaatis had come to India on tourist visa and attended religious programmes at Markaz in Nizamuddin, according to the chargesheet filed on Monday. They later arrived to Prayagraj and were staying at Abdullah Masjid near Prayagraj railway station with two persons of West Bengal and Kerala and some local Tablighi Jamaat members. It is alleged that a senior faculty member of political science department of AU and caretaker of the mosque helped them stay at Abdullah Mosque but did not inform police. The AU professor himself visited Markaz but did not inform the AU authorities or the administration. After receiving information about them, Prayagraj police had quarantined all Tablighi Jamaat members along with the professor and later lodged FIR against them. They were arrested and sent to jail after their quarantine period was over and recovery of one Indonesian national who had tested corona positive.

Investigating officer sub inspector Manoj Kumar said the charge sheet under epidemic act, violation of section 144 and violation of visa rules and foreign act was filed on Monday.

Earlier, Kareli police had also chargesheeted 12 persons including nine nationals of Thailand. They were staying in Hera mosque on tourist visa. In both cases, 30 persons had been sent to jail.

