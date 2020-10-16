e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Chinmayanand case: Police file perjury charges against woman

Chinmayanand case: Police file perjury charges against woman

Appearing before a special MP-MLA court on Tuesday, the woman had denied that she had levelled any allegations against Chinmayanand, prompting the police to move the court to try the woman on charges of perjury under section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

lucknow Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Chinmayanand and the law student were arrested and sent to jail in September last year.
Chinmayanand and the law student were arrested and sent to jail in September last year.(PTI file photo)
         

The law student who accused former union minister Chinmayanand of sexual harassment will face perjury charges, officials said on Thursday.

Appearing before a special MP-MLA court on Tuesday, the woman had denied that she had levelled any allegations against Chinmayanand, prompting the police to move the court to try the woman on charges of perjury under section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The law student is already facing a State vs Chinmayanand case.

Special judge Pawan Kumar Rai fixed November 11 for hearing in the case pertaining to perjury.

“A case has been filed against the law student under Section 340 of the CrPC for lying in court. This is a miscellaneous case in addition to the ongoing State Vs Chinmayanand case,” said advocate Abhay Tripathi, representing the state government.

“The law student will have to appear before the court on November 11 while Swami Chinmayanand will have to appear in court on November 19,” said Tripathi.

“In all her FIRs, even the one lodged in New Delhi, the law student had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the former minister. Now, she has disowned these allegations. This is a clear case of perjury,” he said.

The sexual harassment case came to light in August last year when the woman went missing from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Later, she released videos alleging rape and sexual harassment by the former union minister.

The former minister is the president of the managing committee of Swami Shukdevanand post-graduate college, Shahjahanpur, where the woman studied law.

The state government formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The SIT had lodged an FIR against the former minister under Section 376-C of the IPC. It also implicated the law student for extortion.

Chinmayanand and the law student were arrested and sent to jail in September last year.

In February this year, the Allahabad high court granted bail to Chinmayanand. The woman also secured bail and is currently out of jail.

