Home / Lucknow / Christmas celebrations take a hit in Lucknow: Events cancelled at Cathedral, Christ Church

Christmas celebrations take a hit in Lucknow: Events cancelled at Cathedral, Christ Church

lucknow Updated: Dec 23, 2019 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Christmas celebrations in the state capital have been impacted by the prevailing tension and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. The traditional cultural programme organised by the Cathedral on December 25 every year has been cancelled by the Church in view of the uncertain law and order situation in the city.

Bishop of Lucknow, Fr Gerald John Mathias, said, “All the religious rituals and programmes will take place as per schedule but the drama has been cancelled because of the prevailing tension. We have written to the SSP to enhance the security around the Cathedral and other churches in the city to ensure a peaceful mass on the night of December 24. We don’t want any trouble for those returning home after the mass.”

He said the function on December 26, in which the governor and other senior government officials including the DG police were expected to participate, would also be organised as per schedule.

Sanjay Lazarus, an office bearer of the Mawaiyya Church, said that security of worshippers was a concern. “We have requested the police to provide safety to people and ensure the presence of personnel at important places. We have already cancelled the Christmas carnival that was to be organised at Christ Church, Hazratganj.”

Security has been beefed up at various hotels too.

Meanwhile, New Year celebration events seem to be on track.

Jugal Sachdeva working at a private club here said, “The New Year celebrations are on. I feel the situation has already normalised and will improve further. Lucknow is known for its celebrations and rich culture, so, we are confident that everything will happen as planned.”

Shabahat Hussain, an employee of a prominent city hotel, said, “We have a large crowd visiting us this time every year. This year too, our programmes are on track and we are hopeful that everything will be fine.”

