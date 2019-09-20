e-paper
CM makes aerial survey, meets flood victims

lucknow  Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday made an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Ghazipur, Varanasi and Prayagraj. He met the flood affected people and distributed relief material as well.

A state government spokesperson said the government released Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 55 million) for the people of 19 flood-affected districts of the state.

The chief minister instructed the district administration officers to distribute relief material in the flood-affected villages and to shift the people to a safer place. The officials were also directed to arrange for the medical facilities and fodder for cattle in the affected areas.

In Ghazipur, the chief minister met the people in the flood affected villages. He said proper arrangement for food had been made by the administration. All the affected families will get 10 kg rice, 10 kg flour, 10 kg potatoes, pulse, salt, spices and kerosene and also puffed rice and other edible items, he said.

The chief minister said the administrative officials of the flood affected districts were directed to remain on alert and to make arrangements beforehand. He went to Ballia two days ago and visited Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ghazipur on Friday. The administration had stored relief material for distribution and ready to face any eventuality, he said.

Yogi Adityanath directed the officers of the flood-affected districts concerned to ensure the compensation was distributed within 24 hours among the victims whose houses had collapsed, whose cattle died and those who suffered any other kind of losses.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 21:37 IST

