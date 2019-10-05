e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

CM Yogi Adityanath spoke for over 3 hours at UP special assembly session

UP Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit has sent a personal letter to all the members saying both the houses of state legislature have created a history of sorts.

lucknow Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks during the second day of the 36-hour special session in the UP Assembly to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks during the second day of the 36-hour special session in the UP Assembly to mark the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.(PTI)
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath alone spoke for over 3.5 hours at the special session of state assembly that was convened to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday-Thursday. His ministers did so for nearly 11 hours.

As most of the opposition members stayed away from the session on sustainable development goals, 150 members, including 26 ministers, took part in the nearly 36-hour uninterrupted proceedings of the state assembly.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit has, meanwhile, sent a personal letter to all the members saying both the houses of state legislature have created a history of sorts. “Uttar Pradesh legislature’s both houses have been known for upholding democratic traditions. But this time both the houses have created history. Members vied with each other to speak in the house and 150 of them could speak. I am sorry for not giving an opportunity to others,” said Dikshit in his letter to all the members.

It may be mentioned that besides the ruling party’s ministers and six members from the opposition and an independent also took part in the proceedings of the special session that saw overnight proceedings to ensure uninterrupted debate.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 08:04 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:45 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News