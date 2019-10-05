CM Yogi Adityanath spoke for over 3 hours at UP special assembly session

lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath alone spoke for over 3.5 hours at the special session of state assembly that was convened to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday-Thursday. His ministers did so for nearly 11 hours.

As most of the opposition members stayed away from the session on sustainable development goals, 150 members, including 26 ministers, took part in the nearly 36-hour uninterrupted proceedings of the state assembly.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit has, meanwhile, sent a personal letter to all the members saying both the houses of state legislature have created a history of sorts. “Uttar Pradesh legislature’s both houses have been known for upholding democratic traditions. But this time both the houses have created history. Members vied with each other to speak in the house and 150 of them could speak. I am sorry for not giving an opportunity to others,” said Dikshit in his letter to all the members.

It may be mentioned that besides the ruling party’s ministers and six members from the opposition and an independent also took part in the proceedings of the special session that saw overnight proceedings to ensure uninterrupted debate.

