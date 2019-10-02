UP assembly’s 36-hour-long special session on Gandhi Jayanti today

lucknow

Amid uncertainty over participation of the opposition, the Uttar Pradesh assembly is all set to hold a special session on Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday.

The session which will see a 36-hour marathon discussion on sustainable development goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations is being organised to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Speaker, legislative assembly, Hriday Narayan Dikshit called upon the opposition parties to rise above the ideological and political differences and take part in the special session.

“There are no differences on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi as well as SDGs adopted by the United Nations,” he said.

The leaders of the legislature parties participated in the meeting held to discuss the special session.

“They had not only welcomed the proposal but also assured participation and their support to the programme. The leaders of all the legislature parties have signed on the minutes of the meeting giving their consent to the special session,” Dikshit said.

Replying to a question, the Speaker thrice repeated that opposition parties will participate in the special session.

He said there will be no Constitutional problem if the opposition decides to boycott the session. During the normal session of the legislative assembly, the opposition often stages walk out but the session continues uninterrupted, he said.

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajendra Chaudhary said, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had directed the party MLAs and MLCs to assemble near Mahatma Gandhi statue located in GPO Park at 11 am. “The SP leaders and legislatures will hold discussion on Gandhi’s philosophy,” he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, in a tweet, hit out at the state government over the observing Gandhi Jayanti with fanfare when large number of people residing in the flood-hit areas is forced to lead a miserable life. “Instead the state government should celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi with simplicity. The fund should be used in providing relief to the flood hit area,” she said.

Leader of the BSP legislature party, Lalji Verma said, the party MLAs will follow the directive of the party chief.

Leader of Congress legislature party, Ajay Kumar Lallu said the party has planned to take out a march from the martyrs’ memorial to Gandhi statue demanding justice to Shahjahanpur victim and strict action against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The good news for the ruling party came from Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) that announced to participate in the special session.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “We are against the ideology of the saffron brigade but not against the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The party leaders will draw the attention of the state government toward the dream of Gandhi for modern India,” he said.

Countering the statement of the opposition parties leaders, Dikshit said, not only the people across the country but the supporters of Gandhi in various countries will observe the special session keenly.

“During my recent visit to Uganda and Britain the peoples’ representatives discussed Gandhi. To send a message across, the opposition must attend the special session with strength,” he said.

Dikshit said the United Nations had adopted the SDGs as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all the people enjoyed peace and prosperity by 2030.

“This is for the first time that a legislature in the country will hold an uninterrupted sitting for 36 hours to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary and discuss the 17 SDGs,” he said.

The issue of holding a special session to discuss the SDGs was discussed at a conference of presiding officers in Patna. The credit for convening a special session for a debate on the SDGs should go to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state cabinet has also given its approval to hold 36-hour long session to discuss the SDGs, he said.

He said 107 countries, including India, had signed the Sustainable Development Goals announced by the United Nations.

“The goals are primarily related to eradicating poverty, ensuring hunger, good health and well-being, imparting quality education, ensuing gender equality, providing clean water and sanitation and the likes, he said.

Dikshit said members of all the parties would join the debate and will also give their valuable suggestions on the SDGs, he said.

